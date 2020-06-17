LIBERAL – Juan J. Reyes, 66, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Sourthwest Medical Center, Liberal, Kansas.
He was born March 8, 1954 at Vida, Alabama, the son of Dionicio Reyes and Esther Perez. He Moved from Dodge City to Liberal in 2010.
Survivors include: 2 sons, Marco Reyes and wife Yeira, Dodge City, Juan J. Reyes Jr. and wife Elisha, Lafayette, Colorado; daughter, Jacqueline Reyes, Dodge City; numerous brothers and sisters; 11 grandchildren.
Juan was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Mariah Reyes.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am Saturday June 20, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, with Fr. Juan Salas officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Rosary will be held Friday at 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to Johns Hopkins covid-19 research in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 17, 2020.