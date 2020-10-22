1/1
Juanita "Jane" Herrera Perales
1928 - 2020
DODGE CITY – Juanita "Jane" Herrera Perales, 92, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at SunPorch of Dodge City.
She was born June 26, 1928 at Dodge City, the daughter of Lucas and Paula (Amaro) Herrera. She was raised in the Mexican Village and was a graduate of Dodge City High School. A longtime Dodge City resident, she was a homemaker and worked for a few years in the lunchroom at Sacred Heart Cathedral School.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City.
On September 9, 1953 she married Cosme Perales at Dodge City. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1981.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, as well as being the last living of 10 brothers and sisters, Jesus Herrera, Casimiro Herrera, Carlota Esquibel, Alberto Herrera, Anita Lopez, Amparo Herrera, Gabriel Herrera, Juanito Herrera, Nellie Herrera, George Herrera and an infant brother, Frankie.
Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 with the funeral Mass immediately following both at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The Mass will be viewable via Facebook live at www.facebook.com/ziegler.chapel/. Burial will be in Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
OCT
24
Rosary
09:30 AM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
