DODGE CITY – Juanita "Jane" Herrera Perales, 92, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at SunPorch of Dodge City.
She was born June 26, 1928 at Dodge City, the daughter of Lucas and Paula (Amaro) Herrera. She was raised in the Mexican Village and was a graduate of Dodge City High School. A longtime Dodge City resident, she was a homemaker and worked for a few years in the lunchroom at Sacred Heart Cathedral School.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City.
On September 9, 1953 she married Cosme Perales at Dodge City. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1981.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, as well as being the last living of 10 brothers and sisters, Jesus Herrera, Casimiro Herrera, Carlota Esquibel, Alberto Herrera, Anita Lopez, Amparo Herrera, Gabriel Herrera, Juanito Herrera, Nellie Herrera, George Herrera and an infant brother, Frankie.
Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 with the funeral Mass immediately following both at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The Mass will be viewable via Facebook live at www.facebook.com/ziegler.chapel/.
Burial will be in Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
