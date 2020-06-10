DODGE CITY - Julia Urquidi, 69, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Ordway, Colorado.
She was born on August 7, 1950 at Ordway, Colorado the daughter of Antonio Rodriguez and Carmen Artiaga. She was a 30 plus year resident of Dodge City moving here from Colorado.
She was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints, Dodge City. She enjoyed listening, to music, cooking, coloring. painting her nails and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include: her 2 daughters, Carmen Ochoa and husband Lupe, Ordway, Colorado, and Charlotte Ortiz, Garden City, Kansas; 6 sisters, Isabel Hilburn, Garden City, Kansas, Margaret Bocanegra, Leoti, Kansas, Delores Glaspie, Atchinson, Kansas, Maria Torres, Amarillo, Texas, Lupe Salazar, Pueblo, Colorado, and Matilda Gill, Arizona; 12 Grandchildren; and 23 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Carol Castañeda, 3 brothers, Vincent, Robert, and Alfred Rodriguez; 3 sisters, Rosa Jimenez, Janie Perez, and Josie Gallarzo.
Family and friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
Memorials are suggested to Meals On Wheels in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 10, 2020.