1/1
Julian R. Gonzalez
1937 - 2020
HAYSVILLE- Julian R. Gonzalez, 83, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Via Christi Regional Medical Center, St. Francis Campus, Wichita, Kansas.
Julian was born February 16, 1937 in Dodge City, the son of Domingo C. and Angletia Espinoza Gonzalez. He was raised in Dodge City and in later- life moved to and remained in Haysville, Kansas.
Survivors include; Life-Partner Teresa Beane of Haysville, two brothers, Albert "Pino" Gonzales and Joseph Gonzales, both of Dodge City.
Julian was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Angel Gonzales, Frank Gonzales, Manuel Gonzales, Eddy Gonzales and Leonard Gonzales, four sisters, Angelita Gonzales, Esther "Stella" Ontiberos, Francis Ontiveros and Micaela "Mickey" Perez.
Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801.
Julian "Non" Gonzalez's inurnment will take place at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, Kansas. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 13, 2020.
