Karen Sue Brooks, 61, passed away June 25, 2020, at the Pioneer Lodge Nursing Home in Coldwater, KS. Born, November 14, 1958, in Blackwell, OK., the daughter of Samuel Ray Brooks and Carol Mae (Lousch) Brooks Kluge.
Karen was a lifetime resident of Dodge City, KS until, April 2009 when Pioneer Lodge in Coldwater, KS became her home. Growing up Karen was active in Special Olympics and enjoyed the many activities that they provided. She worked at the Arrowhead West Workshop in Dodge City building pallets, as well as other jobs there throughout the years. She had a great love for animals and enjoyed watching sports. Her parents and siblings often called her "Suzie" and she loved her family very much. Karen had a memory that was unmatched, and she would often stun you with knowing exactly what day of the week her birthday would fall on the following year or tell you the date daylight savings time would begin. If you forgot when someone's birthday was in the family, all you had to do was ask Karen. If it was Karen's birthday however, you did not have to worry as she would not let you forget. It was known as a National Holiday among family and friends. It is also a strong possibility that she was one of Santa's special elves as she, like her mother, had Christmas and music in her heart all year long.
Anyone who truly knew her most definitely learned about kindness, patience, acceptance, endurance, strength, and love. It was often said "No matter what you looked like, or who you were, Karen accepted you, the way you were".
Karen is survived by her Step-Father: Ronald Kluge of Albuquerque, NM; three brothers: Randy Brooks (Laura) of Independence, MO, Rusty Brooks (Lisa) of Coldwater, KS, John Kluge (Jennifer) of Silver Springs, MD; two sisters: Debbie Brooks Silt, CO, Shari Brooks (Randy Lyle) of Dodge City, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Karen was preceded in death by her mother Carol Kluge and her father Samuel Brooks.
A celebration of Karen's life is planned for Saturday, July 25th, with details to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pioneer Lodge Nursing Home, Coldwater, KS or Comanche County Hospital, Coldwater, KS in care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, P.O. Box 417, Coldwater, KS 67029.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 30, 2020.