Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Karen Sue Stegman


1942 - 2020
Karen Sue Stegman Obituary
WRIGHT - Karen Sue Stegman, 78, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita.
She was born March 8, 1942 at Spearville, the daughter of Leonard and Magdalene "Maggie (Riedl) Jensen. She was a 1960 graduate of Spearville High School and a lifetime area resident. She was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Andrew Church in Wright and VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed crafts and painting.
On July 4, 1961 she married Francis "Ed" Stegman at Spearville.
Survivors include: her husband of 58 years, Ed, Spearville; 2 sons, Mark Stegman and companion Susan Tepe, Liberal and Ivan Stegman and wife Gail, McPherson; her daughter, Sondra Stroud and husband Kevin, Yukon, Oklahoma; a brother-in-law, Kenny Tasset and wife Kay, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Vicki Jensen, Ft. Collins, Colorado; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Charles Jensen and a sister, Darlene Tasset.
Vigil and Funeral Mass will be announced and held at a later date at St. Andrew Church in Wright. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Donor's Choice in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 14, 2020
