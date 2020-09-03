DODGE CITY - Katelyn Marie McClure, 24, passed from this life on August 30, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. She was born on December 7, 1995 at Liberal, the daughter of Tim McClure and Wendy (Horner) Landry.
Katelyn was a lifelong resident of Dodge City and was a graduate of Dodge City High School. After graduating she attended Dodge City Community College. Katelyn was a lifeguard and enjoyed teaching children how to swim. She was also involved in after school programs helping and playing games with children. Katelyn was the Grant Coordinator at the Dodge City YMCA where she got to continue her involvement with kids. She enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors. Katelyn was a devoted mother to Brixton and loved to teach him all that she could and spent as much time as was possible with him. She always had a big smile on her face and never knew a stranger.
Katelyn is survived by her pride and joy, son, Brixton McClure of the home; her father, Tim McClure and wife Karensa of Dodge City; her mother, Wendy Landry and husband Matthew of Duluth, Minnesota; two brothers, Matt McClure of Wichita and Austin McClure of Dodge City; three step-siblings, Riley Meek of Dodge City, Logan Meek of Norman, Oklahoma and Ruby Landry of Duluth, Minnesota; grandparents, Tim and Sandy McClure of Pratt, Robin King of Gilbert, Arizona and Brandon Horner of Silverthorne, Colorado and Teri Shope of Kremmling, Colorado; step grandparents, Alvin and Debbie Riley of Hugoton; great grandparents, Felix and Eloise Trujillo of Hugoton, Harold and Sandra Compton of Hill City, and Donna Ward of Coldwater; four aunts, Amanda & Carlos Hernandez, Brandee and Howard Williams, Chelsea Horner, and Alexa King; four uncles, Joshua McClure, Brian and Kaylin King, Braun and Elizabeth Horner, and Nolan and Kelly Riley; numerous great aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by several great grandparents and cousins.
A Celebrations of Katelyn's Life will be held at Dodge City Church of the Nazarene on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Jeff Hiers presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday September 3, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Brixton McClure Education Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.