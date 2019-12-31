|
Bucklin – Katie Leora Stephenson, 49, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home.
She was born September 10, 1970 in Dodge City, the daughter of Larry Stephenson and Marilyn (Rhodes) Fischer. Katie was a life-long Ford County resident.
She enjoyed going to the lake, riding in her jeep with the top down, dancing, refurbishing old wood projects and most of all spending time with her grandson.
Survivors include: her companion Mike Heiland, Bucklin, Kansas; 4 Children, Kim Collins, Bucklin, Kirstie Collins, Bucklin, Tanner Collins, Hawaii, Sierra Jacks and husband Dylan, Medicine Lodge; mother, Marilyn Fischer and husband Jim, Bucklin, brother, Mark Stephenson, Topeka, Kansas; 2 sisters, Marsha Shelor and husband Matt, Minneola, Kansas, and Mandy Weis and husband Chris, Spearville, Kansas; grandson, Brady Schwartz.
She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Alan Stephenson.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Worship Center, Bucklin, Kansas with Jeff Hiers officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 31, 2019