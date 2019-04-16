|
|
Jetmore – Surrounded by family and friends, Jesus took Kay Harms by the hand and led her home in the early morning hours of Friday, April 12, 2019 in Jetmore, Kansas. She was 76 years old.
Kay Elaine Harms was born on November 5, 1942. She grew up on a farm along the Pawnee Creek in the North Roscoe township of rural Hodgeman County. She was guided in life by her parents, J. Olin Vieux and Leona Maye (Cook) Vieux. She attended Keroma Country School in North Roscoe and graduated from Jetmore High School. Before she had children, Kay worked as a nurse's aide at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs and later at the Jetmore Hospital. She was a devoted mother and was glad to be able to stay at home and raise her children. She was a member of the Sew-and-So Club and Jetmore Booster Club. Later in life, she worked for USD 227 as a high school cook and bus driver. Kay had a secure faith in God and was a member of the Jetmore United Methodist Church, cell group, and enjoyed helping with the Journey to Bethlehem.
Kay loved to reminisce about her time growing up along the Pawnee. She preferred outside work and was her dad's right hand at their farm. As an adult, she returned to the farm frequently to help with wheat harvest and enjoyed cooking and baking for the army of family that gathered there on many weekends and holidays. She was involved in 4H for most of her life and loved the county fair. Kay was an excellent seamstress, sewing most of her children's clothes and making quilts for her family. She liked to garden and can her vegetables, go on shopping trips, watch birds on her porch, and go for Sunday drives. She loved watching her kids and grandkids in various sports and other events in which they were involved. She was a fixture in her red stadium seat at Jetmore ballgames and always had her lawn chair front and center during the summers at the ball diamonds. She drove the activity bus for many years for several generations of Shorthorns and Longhorns. Kay met challenges in her life with determination and strong will. She had sincere empathy for others and loved to laugh until she cried.
Kay will be deeply missed by her daughter, Michele Crabill and husband, Bob of Jetmore, KS; sons, Darron Harms and Lisa Wasinger of Hanston, KS; Vaughn Harms and wife, Julie of Jetmore, KS; and Brandon Harms and wife, Trisha of Jetmore, KS. Special memories of their "G-Baby" will forever be cherished by her ten grandchildren: Kelli (Tyler) Beougher, Taylor Crabill, Shelby Crabill, Will Crabill, Aaron Harms, Breanna Harms, Tanner Harms, Chipper Harms, Brennan Harms, Bryce Harms; and two step-grandchildren, John (Jacque) Wasinger and Nick Wasinger. Kay was also able to meet her two great-grandchildren, Reed and Renna Beougher. She will be fondly remembered by her siblings: Eugene (Beki Jo) Vieux; Joyce (Kenneth) Davis, all of Dodge City; Marsha (John) Ewy of Jetmore; Warren (Sandy) Vieux of Hesston, KS; and Doug (Melody) Vieux of Jetmore; nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Kay, dear cousins, numerous lifelong friends, and former spouse and father of her children, Gordon Harms.
Kay is reunited with her parents in Heaven.
Join us as we celebrate Kay's life and legacy at the United Presbyterian Church in Jetmore at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, followed by burial at 6:30 PM at the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore. Visitation will be Monday from 9 AM to 8 PM and Tuesday from 9 AM to 2 PM at Beckwith Funeral Home in Jetmore. Memorials are suggested to Hodgeman County 4H, Hodgeman County Booster Club, or Hodgeman County Recreation Commission in care of Beckwith Funeral, Home, P.O. Box 663, Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left for Kay's family at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 16, 2019