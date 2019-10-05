Home

Keith Edward Shean


1946 - 2019
Keith Edward Shean Obituary
Dodge City – Keith Edward Shean, 72, died October 3, 2019 at the Kansas Veterans Home at Ft. Dodge. He was born on November 28, 1946 at Spearville, Kansas the son of Edward and Bonnie (Hedrick) Shean.
He and Lucia (Perkins) Shean started their life together on February 8, 1975, she survives. Mr. Shean worked as a driller in the oil fields. He was an avid hunter and loved to play Bingo.
He was a member of Howard Gotschall V.F.W. Post #1714 and the Moose Lodge all of Dodge City.
He is survived by his wife Lucia of the home; one son Kevin Shean of Dodge City; one daughter Larey Higgins and husband of Salina; two sisters Cathy Shean Phillips of Dodge City; Sandy Shean and companion Darrell Adams of Saguache, Colorado. He is also survived by three grandchildren Bastian Higgins,Dylan Higgins, Jesse Higgins and one adopted grandson Cole Higgins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside service with full military honors will be held at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Ft. Dodge Activity Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 5, 2019
