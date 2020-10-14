Dodge City - Keith "Zeke" L. Dittman, 76, died October 7, 2020 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City. He was born on November 9, 1943 in San Francisco, California the son of August W. and Marguarite Geraldine (Cherry) Dittman.
As a child, Zeke moved to Kansas. He graduated from Wakefield High School in 1961. Zeke went on to further his education at Ottawa University, where he played football. He later attended Pratt Community College. On June 7, 1964, he was united in marriage to Dona Brownell in Medicine Lodge. The couple moved to Pratt and Coldwater before moving to Dodge City in 1967. Zeke was a truck driver for Ernest Thornton in Coldwater and Everett Isaac prior to owning and operating his own trucking business. He later drove for Excel. Zeke received an award for driving five million miles accident free.
In his free time, Zeke enjoyed attending toy shows and gardening. He was an avid collector of toy tractors. Zeke loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He was fun loving and had a heart that was as big as he was.
Zeke is survived by his wife Dona M. Dittman of Dodge City; two daughters, Barbara Ann Dodge and husband Darrell of Grinnell, Iowa and Becky Lynn Pearce and husband Mike of Newton; four grandsons, Matthew Dodge, David Dodge, Terry Styles, and Michael Pearce, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Sarah Dodge Hedlund. He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant son.
A private family service will be held at Christ The King Lutheran Cemetery. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday October 16, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Manor Resident Activity Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.