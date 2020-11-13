BUCKLIN – Kelsay Foust – Kirk, 86, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Integris Hospice House, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Kelsay Laurel Lamb was born on June 8, 1934 in Bucklin, Kansas, the daughter of Collis Perry Lamb and Leila Fae Lamb. She was a lifetime resident graduating from Bucklin High School and attending Emporia State College. She and Richard owned and operated Foust AG Grocery in Bucklin for 35 years.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and the Bridge Club all in Bucklin. She enjoyed playing bridge with all her friends, crocheting afghans, going to church, and spending time with her family.
She was married to Richard Foust on December 26, 1954 in Bucklin, Kansas. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2001. She later married Harlan Kirk on November 16, 2003 in Bucklin, Kansas. He also preceded her in death on October 25, 2016.
Survivors include: a son, Rick Foust and wife Sharon, Minneapolis, Kansas; two daughters, Tina Gordon and husband Dan, and Gail Reed and husband H.J. both of Edmond, Oklahoma; five Grandchildren, Scott Gordon, Brett Gordon, Matt Gordon, Chelsea Patton and husband Cameron, and Melissa Reed; four Great Grandchildren, Emma Gordon, Hannah Gordon, Ben Gordon, and Cooper Patton.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Billie Lee (Lamb) Smith.
A funeral service for Kelsay will held at the Bucklin United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Due to the COVID virus and the safety of all who plan to attend, masks will be required. The family will provide masks for those that do not have one. Burial will be at the Bucklin Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Minnis Mortuary, Bucklin.
The family suggests memorials to the Bucklin United Methodist Church or Integris Hospice House all in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.