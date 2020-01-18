|
Kendric Wayne Holcomb passed from this life on December 5, 2019 at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kansas due to multiple health complications.
Kenny was born September 6, 1958 to Joe Holcomb Sr. and Selia (Luinstra) Holcomb in Clinton, Oklahoma. Kenny graduated from Hugoton High School in 1976. He joined the United States Navy following graduation. He served on the USS Kitty Hawk and was a veteran of a foreign war. After leaving the Navy Kenny moved back to Kansas and settled in Dodge City. He was employed by Curtis Machine Shop for over 30 years.
Kenny is survived by one son, Sean Holcomb; grandson, Alistair Holcomb; brother; Joe Holcomb and wife Linda, of Hugoton; sisters; Mary Griffin and husband David, Ottawa, Ks., Dana Solis of Lakin, Ks; and nine nieces and nephews.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd "Tuff" Crawford and Selia (Luinstra) Crawford; and infant sister Darlene Holcomb.
A celebration of life will be held at Apostolic Faith Church in Dodge City, Kansas on Friday January 24th at 1 p.m. A good man, brother, father, grandfather has departed from us, but his parties will always remember the man he is. We will miss you.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 18, 2020