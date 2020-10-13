Kenneth E. Friesen died at the age of 96 on August 27, 2020. Kenneth, who had lived the past few years with his daughter, Dena Friesen, Lawrence, KS, had previously been a long time resident of Dodge City.
Kenny, as he was known by his friends, served as a lieutenant with the Army Air Corps, having trained as a bomber pilot. After the war he became a familiar face at the Dodge City Post Office where he worked as a mail carrier and window clerk until his retirement in 1986.
In outward appearances, Kenneth lived just an ordinary life. But he was considered by his family and friends to be an extraordinary man of integrity and strong character. He was a very skilled and multi-talented craftsman who was remarkably creative and inventive. He had a very mischievous and adventurous spirit and was a man admired, respected and much loved by his family.
Kenneth was preceded in death in 2003 by his beloved wife, Betty McDermott Friesen and in 1981 by his son, Gary N. Friesen. He is survived by his daughter Dena Friesen, Lawrence, and his daughter Sue (Jim) Harrelson, Dodge City. Additionally he is survived by his grandson Jeremiah Harrelson (Antonietta), grandson Joshua Harrelson (Pattie), sister Dorothy Tunnell and brother Noble Friesen. Seven cherished great grandchildren also survive; Analise, Aaron, Miriam, Hanno, Asher, McCarty, and Ashlyn Kate; along with two step great grandchildren, Veronica and Sophia.
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home of Lawrence was in charge of the cremation of Kenneth's body. The Interment of his ashes will be held at 11:30 on October 17, Maple Grove Cemetary, Dodge City. The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Friendship Feast, First Presbyterian Church, Dodge City, KS. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com