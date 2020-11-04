1/
Kenneth Lee Schmidt
1943 - 2020
Dodge City- Kenneth Lee Schmidt, 77, died November 1, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Dodge City. He was born on February 15, 1943, in Dodge City, the son of Edward J. and Mary (Burke) Schmidt.
As a child, Ken loved all sports, but was especially fond of baseball. He would say that because he was a picky eater, he never grew enough to be a star athlete, but as an adult he found his niche in sports as a coach. Over the years, Ken coached generations of kids in baseball, basketball and even football. He coached at the Dodge City Public Schools, Sacred Heart Cathedral School, and St. Mary of the Plains College. In addition to his coaching career, Ken worked many years as a Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance agent, where he formed many lifelong friendships.
Later in his life, Ken was involved in the Dodge City Youth Recreation sports programs. Although he had no children of his own, Ken had dozens of "kids". He especially enjoyed his years coaching the Pay Day IGA baseball teams and the Dodge City Jaguars basketball teams. Ken would often meet people who didn't know his name but knew him simply as "Coach." This always brought a smile to his face. Ken lived his life like he coached. He believed that victory is in having done your best; if you've done your best, you've won. Ken did his best.
Ken was a devoted member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where he served as a eucharistic minister and sacristan for many years.
He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Ritter, of Hutchinson; brother-in-law, Ike Ritter; niece, Heather Deniszczuk and nephew, Brian Palmgren, who were like his own; and two great nephews, Christopher and Alexander Deniszczuk. Ken was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City. The family requests that those attending the visitation, Vigil or the Mass to please wear a mask. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in rural Hodgeman County. Visitation will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City from Noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Swaim Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Cathedral School in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
NOV
5
Vigil
07:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Funeral services provided by
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
