DODGE CITY - Kent N. Ross passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Dodge City, Kansas at Western Plains Medical Center. He was born April 10, 1925 in Ford, Kansas to Steven Edward and Ruth Elma (Moss) Ross. He graduated from Satanta High School and attended Ft. Hays State University until he returned home to farm. For 25 years he represented for the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs, retiring in 1995.
Proudly he served in the United States Army during WWII and attained the rank of Sergeant. Throughout the Nuremberg Trials he stood guard in the proceedings, informing quiet attitudes of the defendants with a modest tap on the shoulder with his billyclub.
He was a member of the First Christian Church, VFW Post 1714 and American Legion Post 47 all in Dodge City.
On July 3, 1972 he married Marie Harrison Kimler at Ft. Dodge, Kansas.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Marie; their children, Brenda Scott and husband Larry, Lake Mary, Florida, David L. Ross and wife Becky, Medicine Lodge, Kansas, Sue Franks and husband Alan, Alexandria, Virginia, Lonnie Kimler and wife Carol, Caledonia, Minnesota and Donna Chapman, Dodge City; 5 grandchildren: Tiffany Day and husband Justin, Ryan Ross and wife Rachel, Branda Kimler-Gutierrez, Clint Rexford and wife Courtney, Dylan Dunnan and wife Cecilia; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Lane Kimler; a brother, Lyle "Bud" Ross; and a sister, Lois Anthony.
Memorial services, military honors and burial will be announced and held at a later date due to COVID-19. There will be no public viewing as cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to First Christian Church, VFW Post 1714 or the Donor's choice all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 17, 2020