Keri Moreno, 60, of Liberty, MO passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital with her loving family at her side. Keri Sue Bowlin was born July 2, 1959 to K. Gerald and Elma Lou (Trent) Bowlin in Dodge City, KS.
Keri spent the majority of her working career as a Case Manager for Social Services in Wyandotte County, KS.
She was united in marriage with David M. Moreno, Jr. on August 22, 2009 in Independence, MO.
Keri will forever be remembered as a loving and caring wife, a great mother, cool grandma, fun sister (especially as a "Founding member of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Tiara's), aunt and friend. She enjoyed: diamond painting, crafting stain glass pictures, reading books, watching Hallmark movies and attending weekly classes with the MS Achievement Center at University of KS. It was thru the MS Center she could spend one day a week with friends that were also courageously battling MS. Their day together would take them thru multiple activities including yoga classes, lunch and creating relationships.
She was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Michael ""Butch"" Bowlin. She is survived by her loving husband, David Moreno, Jr.; a son, Ronald F. ""RJ"" Rodriguez, Jr. (wife, Ashley) of Liberty, MO; two adorable grandchildren: Hadley and Leo; two sisters: Jeri Jo Erskin of Claycomo, MO and Krista Howard (Evan) of Loveland, CO; nieces: Chandra Fortin and Jillian Braton (Casey); two nephews: Christian Howard and Colt Bowlin; five stepchildren: Jeff Moreno of Dodge City, KS; Lisa Meyers (Leslie ""Joe"") of Dodge City, KS; Juanita Moreno of Dodge City, KS; Mark Moreno of Hays, KS; Dani Moreno of Jetmore, KS; 6 wonderful step-grandchildren: Jasmine, Summer and Joe Meyers; River, Alexa and Isaac Moreno; numerous great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO. A Memorial Service celebrating Keri's life will commence at 7 pm. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Dodge City, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests Memorial contributions to MS Achievement Center (University of Kansas Health System) 3599 Rainbow Blvd. MSC 3049 Kansas City, KS 66160 or to the MS Society. Memories of Keri and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Keri will also be remembered as a giving person with a big heart; it was important that her family honor her wishes to be an organ donor. Keri's gift of life will continue to help countless people and their families. Midwest Transplant Network (mwtn.org).
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 4, 2020