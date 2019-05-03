Home

Kerry Eugene "Bonehead" Maier


1956 - 2019
Kerry Eugene "Bonehead" Maier Obituary
McPherson - Kerry Eugene "Bonehead" Maier, 62, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born September 2, 1956, in Dodge City, to Lee and Roberta Maier.
He was a laborer and had worked for McPherson Concrete as a forklift operator and other area businesses.
He was married first to Cynthia Ann Fercking. She died February 8, 2015. On September 28, 1982, he married Suzan Kay Kaiser in McPherson. She survives. Also surviving: his mother; children, Brandy Mota, Misti Doyle, Salena Peppiatt, Crystal Peppiatt, Toby Maier, and Chris Peppiatt; siblings, Gary, Larry 'Wolfie', Tina, Luce, Vick and Debbie; 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lee.
Service arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson, KS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 3, 2019
