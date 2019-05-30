|
|
DODGE CITY - Kevin Jay Dressler, 64, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home in Dodge City.
He was born June 22, 1954 at Dodge City, the son of J.B. and Charlene (Rutledge) Dressler. He was a 1972 graduate of Dodge City High School and worked many years at the Dodge City Civic Center with his father. He later moved to Augusta where he was the Head Custodian at the Augusta High School. Upon retirement in 2017, he returned to Dodge City. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include: his son, Kaleb Jay Dressler, Dodge City; his twin brother, Kenton Dressler, Dodge City; his sister, Carol Post, Fowler; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sheridan Brown.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Jeff Hiers officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Kevin Dressler Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 30, 2019