|
|
SPEARVILLE - Kevin Michael Hines, 57, died July 12, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
He was born August 25, 1961 at Dodge City, the son of Melvin and Florence Irene (Stramel) Hines. He was a graduate of Spearville High School and a lifetime resident. He was a mechanic and owned and operated North Central Service in Dodge City. He farmed and worked various agriculture jobs throughout his life.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and Knight of Columbus Council 1539 both in Spearville. His family, especially his kids and grandkids, always looked forward to weekends at the family farm or joining him in outdoor activities including fishing, hunting and golf.
On March 14, 1981 he married Susan Konda at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Windthorst.
Survivors include: his wife of 38 years, Susan, Spearville; their 4 sons, Brandon Hines and wife Carrie, Ellis, Kansas and their children, Katie and Easton, Bradley Hines and wife Kristin, Cimarron and their children, Analiese and Everett, Christopher Hines and wife Katrina, Norton, Kansas and their children, Bridgette and Joanna and Curtis Hines and wife Micah, Lawrence, Kansas and their son, Beckett; his father, Melvin, Spearville; his mother-in-law, Kathleen Konda, Dodge City; 7 brothers and sisters, Athena Moen and husband Dennis, Garfield, Kansas, Dale Hines and wife Sandy, Spearville, Alan Hines and wife Julie, Spearville, Gary Hines and wife Joleen, Dodge City, Rick Hines and wife Karla, Hays, Kansas, Connie Schuette and husband Mike, Wichita and Sandra Junge and husband Tom, Adel, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Florence and father-in-law, Leo Konda.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, Spearville. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at the church with Fr. John Forkuoh presiding. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Spearville. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register form 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to CASA or the both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 16, 2019