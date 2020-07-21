Dodge City - Kevin W. Krisle, 64, died July 18, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. He was born on September 6, 1955 at Fowler, Kansas the son of Robert and Phyllis (Nichols) Krisle.
He married Cindy Davis on April 20, 1990 in Dodge City, she survives. Kevin loved riding motorcycles and the challenge of fixing anything that was brought to him to be repaired. He was an excellent carpenter and loved various wood working projects as well. Kevin proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Sea Bee during the Vietnam War. He loved spending time with his family in his spare time, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Cindy of the home; three daughters Marti Krisle of Dodge City; Tina Davis of Lawrence; Robin Housworth; one son Bruce Krisle of Albany, Missouri; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by three brothers Kurtis Krisle and wife Marcy of Minneola; Robert Krisle and wife Tisha of Fowler; Michael Krisle and wife Kristy of Enid, Oklahoma and one sister Marjean Strong and husband Dudley of Fowler.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Ralph Krisle.
A private family and friends memorial service will be held at Fowler City Park Shelter on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Gary Sinise Foundation in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.