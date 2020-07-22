WICHITA – Kristi ReNae Hatfield, 50, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.
She was born September 22, 1969 at Dodge City, the daughter of Larry and Glenda (Padget) Law. She was a graduate of Dodge City High School and received her Bachelors Degree in Social Work from Dodge City Community College. She worked as a SRS Case Worker, owned and operated Kristi's Variety Shop and managed the Kwik Shop all in Dodge City. She moved to Wichita in 2004 where she worked for AXA Equitable and more recently had created an on-line consignment store. Her most proud accomplishment was being a "Military Mom" with both of her sons having served their country proudly. Her last 2 years have been devoted to her granddaughter whom she was blessed with in 2018. She prepared many gourmet meals for family gatherings and had started an on-line fanatic cookers group.
She married Gerald Hatfield in 1989. They later divorced.
Survivors include: her 2 sons, Donovan Corey Hatfield and wife Jeanette and Chandler Tyson Hatfield and wife Emily all of Wichita; mother Glenda Kraft and husband Bill, Wichita; grandfather, Frank Gibbs; uncle Rodney Gibbs; aunt, Chris Roetzer; step brother and sisters, Justin Kraft and wife Shanna, Melissa Kraft and Jessica Kraft and their children; cousins Mike and Greg Padget; her granddaughter, Audrey and one on the way, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, an infant brother, Monte Law, grandparents, Clifford and Evelyn Padget and Opal Gibbs and an uncle, Clifton Padget.
Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be held September 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Fairmount Cemetery in Jetmore. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to The Humane Society in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.