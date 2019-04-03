|
DODGE CITY - L. Pauline Crane, 89, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Reflection Living of Dodge City.
Pauline was born October 14, 1929 in Dodge City, the daughter of Finn Henry and Laura (Haskell) Diehl. Pauline was a lifetime area resident and a graduate of Dodge City High School. On October 12, 1947 she married Donald "Don" E. Crane, Jr. at the First Christian Church in Dodge City and they farmed for many years. Pauline was a homemaker and was a great helpmate, taking a active part in helping with the farm and family.
Pauline was a member of the First Christian Church in Dodge City and was very active in women's ministries. Pauline was a member of Lydia Council, 5th Division, Win-A-Couple Sunday School Class and Christian Mates Sunday School Class. Pauline was a Toddler Sunday School Teacher and nursery helper and attended the Tuesday Morning Prayer Group. Pauline was also a member of Topaz Club and Happy Quilter Club at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City where she quilted and made all the quilt bindings.
Survivors include: her 3 children, Donald Edwards "Ed"Crane, III and wife Melissa, Topeka, Bill Crane and wife Lana, Dodge City and Patricia Ann Schrader and husband Ward, Leawood, Kansas; her sister, Deloris Archer, Ensign, Kansas; 9 grandchildren, Ashley Hauber, Tamara Day, Caleb Schraeder, Ben Schraeder, Sara Anderson, Eric Crane, Emily Crane, Katrina Kraber and Robyn Crane-McCallister; and 19 great grandchildren.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald "Don" on June 22, 2009, 2 sisters, Evelyn Council and Lourine Rogers and a brother, Fred Diehl.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Dodge City with Clyde Goff officiating. Private family burial will be in Greencrest Memorials Gardens in Dodge City. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 8:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie or the First Christian Church both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 3, 2019