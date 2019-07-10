Home

1948 - 2019
Lance Goddard passed away on April 4, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born to Raymond and Roberta (Green) Goddard in Dodge City, KS on April 3, 1948.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond Goddard, Reed Goddard and Kelly Goddard. He is survived by wife, Marquita; children, Hadley, Noah (JoAnna); granddaughter, Grace all of Las Vegas, NV; siblings, Shane Goddard, Tracy (Pam) Goddard and Erin Winfrey.
A memorial service for both brothers will be on Fri., July 12, 10:30 am at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 910 Central Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 10, 2019
