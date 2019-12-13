|
BUCKLIN- Larry Dean Martin, Ford, KS, passed away December 11 in Wichita, KS. He was born April 17, 1946 in Dodge City. His parents were Donald and Vera Martin and they lived in Offerle. He graduated high school in Norton, KS, and went to school at Fort Hays State University where he met his wife, Linda Miller. They married on January 29, 1967. Larry then attended and graduated from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy and was an avid KU fan.
He and Linda moved several times in the Midwest in the first years of their marriage. They returned to live in Ford in 1976. Larry was proud to have been a practicing pharmacist for over 50 years, 40 of those in western Kansas. He owned Martin Pharmacy in Bucklin, as well as working at Andersons and was currently working at Dillons Pharmacy and Fort Dodge Veterans' Home.
Larry and Linda had four sons, Derek, Eric, Nathan and Phillip. The family farmed and raised purebred Gelbvieh cattle. Their Gelbvieh operation, Martin's Golden Image Cattle, has produced and promoted nationally-recognized genetics. Larry was an active member of the Kansas and American Gelbvieh Associations, holding several leadership roles. He was a charter member of KGA and served on the AGA Board of Directors for six years during an important time in AGA history. He served as AGA president in 1997.
He passionately supported youth in agriculture and spent countless hours fundraising as a member of the Ford County Fair Association. His sons were active in both 4-H and the American Gelbvieh Junior Association and he more recently has enjoyed watching his grandsons develop life and leadership skills the same way.
Larry loved to travel and he and Linda made several trips to all parts of the world with friends. He had a goal of visiting all 50 states and was three shy of his goal. His favorite part of travel was taking photos and he was a skilled amateur photographer. He shared his hobbies of traveling, photography, target shooting and woodworking with his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife: Linda, Ford; his sons: Derek, Kinsley; Eric and wife, Holly, Bucklin; and Phillip, Nashville, TN; his grandsons: Campbell and Lincoln, Bucklin; and his brother, Jeff Martin, Savannah, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Nathan.
Graveside service will be 2:00 pm Saturday December 14, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Scott Tilley officiating. Visitation with the family present on Friday from 4:30pm to 6:30 pm at Minnis Mortuary. Directions to the cemetery from Bucklin are Highway 54 then north on highway 34, turn right onto Dellinger Rd and follow to Wilburn Road and turn right. Follow until you turn left onto 131 Spur Rd to Highway 400 and turn left. Follow highway 400 to 131 Spur Rd and turn right. Take 131 Spur Rd all the way to Ridge Road and turn right. Ridge Road will bend and turn into 132 Rd and continue to follow until you see the cemetery on the Left Side of the road.
Memorials are suggested to the Ford County 4-H Foundation in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 13, 2019