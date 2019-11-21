|
|
DODGE CITY - Larry Lee Jones, 81, died November 19, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. He was born on March 13, 1938 at Garden City, Kansas the son of Donald R. and Avis L. (Vandeeree) Jones.
Larry was a 1956 graduate of Garden City High School and after graduating he married Doris JoAnn Vannaman. He continued his education at Garden City Community College and received his Bachelor Degree from Montana State University in 1961.
He worked as a claims adjuster and with New Chance, Inc in its early years. Larry was a retired fireman with the Dodge City Fire Department. He was best known for his master woodworking skills with antiques and the making of furniture. Larry enjoyed fishing, genealogy, and was an avid bird watcher.
He was a member of the Kansas Genealogical Society of Dodge City and served as the editor for the "Tree Searcher" and proud of his "Friendship with Bill W." for many years.
Larry is survived by his wife, JoAnn of the home; two daughters, Debra Maas and husband Randy of Cheney and Luisa Schriner of Dodge City; grandchildren, Michael and Nathan Arntt, Brandie Schriner, and Logan Schriner and wife Shelia; eight great grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Don Jones of San Angelo, Texas.He was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Randy Schriner.
Memorial service will be held at the Dodge City Church of the Nazarene on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Dr. Justin Hayes presiding. Memorials are suggested to Pet Miracle Network of Dodge City in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 21, 2019