|
|
Dodge City - Laura Georgene Nuss, 91, passed away on April 12, 2019 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City, Kansas surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 6, 1927 in Dodge City the daughter of Nelson and Leila (Woolwine) Johnson.
Georgene was a homemaker and farm wife, while living in the Buda Community for over 40 years where she became involved in the Stitch and Chatter Club. She moved to Dodge City in 2000, and became a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Ness City American Legion Auxiliary where she ran the concession stand for bingo for many years. She was also a member of the Ransom VFW Auxiliary. She married Elmer Nuss on September 18, 1949, in Dodge City. He died on June 10, 2005.
Georgene is survived by her two sons, Charles Nuss of Los Alamos, NM Harlan (Debbie) Nuss of Beeler, KS; two daughters, Leila (Mike) Goddard and Esther (John) Temaat both of Dodge City; 14 grandchildren, Amanda Goddard, Mike Goddard, Kristin Vega, Danielle Nuss, Jeff Nuss, Travis Nuss, Jonathan Nuss, Fayie Nuss, John Temaat, Justin Temaat, Ryan Temaat, James Temaat, Christopher Temaat, Laura Tunder; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Elmer Nuss, sister, Anna Lew Johnson, granddaughter, Kimberly Nuss, and daughter-in-law, Leva Jensen Nuss.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 10:00 A.M., at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City. Burial will be in the Buda Cemetery, Beeler. Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 16, with the family present from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Beeler United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church of Dodge City, or Trinity Manor of Dodge City.
Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 17, 2019