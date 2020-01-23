|
|
BRONX, NEW YORK - Laurence Joseph "Joe" White Jr. Left this world to join our heavenly father on January 16, 2020. Joe was born August 23, 1978 to Laurence J. "Buddy " White Sr and Donna J. (Bridges) White.
Joe was preceded in death by both of his parents, Grand parents Norval and Kathryn (Kliesen) White, Ronald Bridges and Bonnie (Showers) McAlpin and both sets of great- grandparents. Joe graduated from Dodge City Senior High School, Class of 1997.
During his time at DCHS he was a talented thespian, a singer in the "Class Act" Choir, a member of the Debate team and performed in several musicals. After graduation Joe attended DCCC and earned his Associates Degree while also being the Student Liaison to the Board of Trustees. He went on to pursue a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Kansas University. Joe was a history buff from a very young age. He was the youngest member of the Ford Co. Historical Society, he worked at the Boothill Museum and loved sharing his vast knowledge of not only Dodge City but Kansas as a whole to visitors from all across the world.
His interest in government both locally and nationally would lead him over the next several years. He was a loyal servant to his community and his country.
In 2000 at the age of 22 yrs Joe ran for Ford Co. Commissioner narrowly losing by a mere 28 votes. Had he won this race he would have been the youngest person to ever have held the seat. Joe continued his political aspirations in 2000 by joining then Governor Joan Finney as a Delegate at the National Democratic Convention in Los Angeles.
In 2001 Joe made his way to a long term position at the State Capitol where he would become Executive Assistant to life long friend Representative Ethel Peterson until 2005 when he left the Capital to go to work as the District Clerk for the Douglas Co. Juvenile Court System.
In 2006 Joe was blessed with the opportunity to fulfill his dream of living in New York City pursuing a career in law enforcement with the NYPD. On July 10th 2006 he was appointed to the NYPD where he remained until health issues forced him to leave his post early, taking retirement in March of 2019. Joe was an active member of GOALNY and took enormous pride in his community.
The brave men and women of the NYPD and FDNY became more like family to Joe than co- workers. His life was truly blessed by having served next to these amazingly selfless individuals who go above and beyond daily. Joe's legacy of service and love for his family and friends continues on in the many lives he has inspired to take action and stand for what you believe in to make this world a better place.
Joe is survived by his sister, Katie (White) Majerus and her husband Aaron Majerus of Lakefield MN, his beloved nephews and nieces; Jared Tirevold, Justin Tirevold (Samantha), Kevin Majerus, Jordian (Tirevold) Cordle (William) and Elizabeth (Majerus) Oeffling (Mitchell), the apples of his eye his Great-Nephews and Nieces; Jaxsen Tirevold, Riley Oeffling, Savannah Oeffling and Liam Cordle. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and a wealth of friends.
A Cerememorial Mass will be held on Monday Jan. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Brooklyn, NY with Monsignor David Cassato officiating. There will also be a celebration of Joe's life for family and friends in his home town of Dodge City, KS at a later date with final rest in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City as well.
Blessed be the memory of Joe White.
The family suggests memorials to the Laurence "Joe" White, Jr. Memorial Fund, to be designated at a later date, in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 23, 2020