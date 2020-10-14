1/1
LaVona L. Montgomery
1932 - 2020
DODGE CITY – LaVona L. Montgomery, 88, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Morningside Place of Overland Park.
She was born August 13, 1932 at Jetmore, Kansas, the daughter of Albert Elmer and Mary Eleanor (Owens) Bright. A longtime Dodge City resident, moving to Las Vegas in 2008 then to Kansas City in 2018, she was a cook for Dodge City Regional Hospital, Manor of the Plains and USD 443 all in Dodge City.
She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene and the VFW Auxiliary. First and foremost, she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her deepest desire was that all of her loved ones would have a personal relationship with Jesus. She loved crafting, quilting and needlework and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
On April 16, 1967 she married Harold Montgomery at Dodge City. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2006.
Survivors include: 2 daughters, Tina Chalfant and husband Tom, North Las Vegas, Nevada; Tammy Holcomb, Independence, Missouri; daughter-in-law Cheri Chesney and husband Chris, Raleigh, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Janet Joleen Holsten, Topeka, Kansas; 8 grandchildren, Heidi Fischer, Amber Williams and husband Eric, Misty Ontiberos and husband Adam, Chance Montgomery, Jason Legg, Erafa Juma, Sean Holcomb and Sam Chalfant, 14 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, her son, Kenneth, 2 brothers, Elmer and Lee Roy Bright, a sister, Ann Bright Voelker, sister-in-law Nina Mae Bright and great-grandson, Zachary.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Dr. Justin Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from noon to 8:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to Dodge City First Church of the Nazarene in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14tth Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
