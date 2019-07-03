|
|
After a life lived for God and her family, LaVona Peintner Stremel, 95, died June 19, 2019, at Vintage Park at Stanley in Kansas City. Born in Spearville, Kansas, on December 21, 1923, she was one of eight children of George and Minnie Peintner of Windthorst, KS.
LaVona married Nick Stremel at the Immaculate Conception Church in Windthorst on September 1, 1942. In their nearly thirty-one years of marriage they had six children and became well-known citizens of Dodge City, Kansas, and devout parishioners of the Cathedral Parish.
Her faith in God was forever strong and guided her life. An ardent and faithful member of the Catholic Church, she was the organist for the Cathedral until 1975, two years after the death of her first husband. LaVona, who outlived three husbands, moved to Aiea, Hawaii, where she married her second husband Walter Williams, and several years after being widowed again, she married Royce Schlicher. She was church organist for two parishes, as well as at Pearl Harbor. One of the highlights of her career was traveling with the Pearl Harbor Catholic choir to the Vatican to perform at the canonization of Father Damien. She retired when she was 91.
She was reputed to be "one of the best cooks in Dodge" by many of the clergy, friends and family who were recipients of her hearty and delicious meals. Some think no one could make a better lemon meringue pie than she could!
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband's Nick Stremel, Walter Williams, and Royce Schlicher, her infant son Mark, and six of her siblings: brothers Clayton, Harold, Don, and Mel Peintner, and two sisters, Bernie Kallaus and Marieta Fairless.
She is survived by her children Gary Stremel of Houston, Janice Penka of Leawood, KS, Darlene Smith and spouse Norman of Lafayette, LA, Linda Stremel of Dighton, KS, and Roger Stremel of Kaneohe, HI; sister Geneva Ridenhour of Aurora, CO; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild, as well as numerous nephews and nieces; her stepchildren Don Williams, Kathy Park, and Laura Horning, ten step-grandchildren and 34 great step-grandchildren.
Donations can be made in her memory to Sacred Heart School in Dodge City and the Windthorst Heritage Inc., P.O. Box 823, Dodge City, KS. 67801.
A funeral Mass will take place at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Central Ave. in Dodge City on Friday, August 2nd. The rosary and sharing of memories will begin at 1:00 followed by Mass at 2:00 with the burial immediately afterwards at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 3, 2019