SPEARVILLE - Lawrence A. Vierthaler, 91, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Reflections Living of Dodge City.
He was born October 27, 1928 at Halstead, Kansas, the son of Anton and Cecelia A. (Schaplowsky) Vierthaler. He was a graduate of Halstead High School and attended Kansas State University and Pittsburg State University. He purchased the Spearville News in 1952 which he operated for 60 years.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1539 and Lions Club in Spearville as well as a board member of Hospice of the Prairie and United Telephone.
On November 9, 1949 he married Erma Heskamp at St. John Church in Spearville. She preceded him in death on November 12, 2019.
Survivors include: 5 children, Dr. Stephen Vierthaler and wife Peggy, Lee Summit, Missouri, Dr. Lyle Vierthaler and wife Donna, Wichita, Bruce Vierthaler and wife Cindy, Spearville, Greg Vierthaler and wife Jill, Spearville and Dr. Lois Vierthaler Kessen and husband Greg, Dodge City; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Vierthaler, Dodge City; a brother, Anton Vierthaler, Kansas City, Kansas; 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Dr. Carl Vierthaler; a granddaughter, Beth Vierthaler and a brother, Albert Vierthaler.
Services will be held and announced at a later date. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N.14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent towww.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 14, 2020