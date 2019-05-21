|
|
DODGE CITY - Lee Harlan, 64, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home in Dodge City.
He was born March 17, 1955 at Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Charles Kenneth and Wilma (Woody) Harlan. He received his bachelor's degrees in Adult Education and Theology. He served for 8 years in the United States Navy. He moved to Dodge City in August of 2010 and had previously lived in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and Arkansas. He worked as a Hospital Engineer at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City.
He was a member of the Dodge City Church of the Nazarene where he loved teaching Bible School and spreading the word. He enjoyed his time at the Depot Theater, football and movies and especially loved his boys.
On February 2, 1996 he married Audra Jaqueline Welles at Sebring, Florida. She survives.
Other survivors include: 3 sons, Britt Tanner, Pensacola, Florida, Ryan Harlan and Nicholas Harlan both of Dodge City, Kansas; a sister, Cindy Youse and husband Larry, Cordillera, Colorado; and a granddaughter, Caleigh Tanner, Avon Park, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his Parents.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 am Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Dodge City Church of the Nazarene with Dr. Justin Hayes officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Military honors will be by the United States Navy and Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 21, 2019