DODGE CITY – LeHart "Lee" Dean Gemaehlich, 86, passed away November 17, 2020 in his Dodge City, Kansas home.
Lee was born June 25, 1934 in Kensington, Kansas and was the first child born to Norma Louise (Dettmer) and Hardy F. Gemaehlich.
Lee attended Grade School through High School in Kensington, Kansas. He proudly graduated high school as a Kensington Goldbug. He also received his Associate of Arts from Dodge City Community College and Realtor License later in life.
Lee was a family man to his core. He was a loving husband, daddy, grandpa, and great grandpa as he built a solid family pyramid to cement his legacy. Lee lived life by example for his family, friends, and community. He was kind-hearted and generous with his set of skills and never-ending love. He was proud to emulate the nature of his mother and maternal grandfather. They taught him to be a productive member of his community and devout Christian man.
Lee was drafted into the Army in March 1957 and served two years as a Specialist - 4th Class in Munich, Germany. On November 15, 1958, Lee married Cathy Jimenez in Munich. They had an adventurous honeymoon traveling through Europe, France, Italy, Switzerland, and Austria. Lee started his career at Boeing as a machinist, then was employed by Unisys as a Field Engineer for over twenty years. Lee and Cathy lived in Valley Center for a short stint and then spent the remainder of their married life in Garden City and ultimately in Dodge City. In 1961, they started their family and had two children, LeAnn and Dean. Two days prior to his passing, they shared and celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage.
Born and raised on a Smith County farm, Lee possessed a disciplined work ethic. This shined through in all he did through life. Taught by his father, Lee was a skilled handyman, working construction as a young man prior to and after serving in the Army. Lee instilled in LeAnn and Dean that common sense, integrity, and empathy are paramount to a successful life. He also loved the outdoors! He would take every possible opportunity to camp, hunt, fish, or trail ride on motorcycles and ATVs, while enjoying the Colorado Rockies throughout his life. This love for nature's bounty is now shared by all members of his adoring family.
Lee and Cathy loved to travel, visiting much of the United States and enjoying a few vacations in St Croix and Mexico. His trip of a lifetime was traveling through Alaska with friends, spanning Prudhoe Bay to Fairbanks. Lee was a lifetime member of the VFW as well as Dodge City Lions Club, where he served several terms as Lions President and other official duties. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughter, LeAnn Yost and husband Doug of Overland Park, Kansas; son, Dean Gemaehlich and wife Kathy of Dodge City; granddaughter, Ashley Gemaehlich and boyfriend Jon Wendal of Dodge City; 2 grandsons, Tanner Gemaehlich and wife MeKayla of Dodge City, and Justin Gemaehlich and wife Jada of Hays, Kansas; and 3 precious great-grandchildren, Gannon Dean, Sylvir Faith, and Ella Janise. Additionally, Lee is survived by his 3 cherished sisters Carolyn Billings and husband Stanley, Jean Ragland, and Twila Hickman and husband Jay and many more family members. Lee's first love was his family who he deeply treasured!
Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Hardy and Norma Gemaehlich.
Vigil service followed by Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 7:00 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 both at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Monday at the church with the Most Rev. Ronald M. Gilmore presiding and Fr. Wesley Schawe concelebrating. Burial will be Tuesday at 11:00 am at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Kensington, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie, American Cancer Society
, or American Heart Association
all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.