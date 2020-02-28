|
|
Dodge City – Lena May Worley, 93, passed away February 25, 2020 at Trinity Manor Nursing Home, Dodge City, KS.
She was born August 30, 1926 in Hanston, KS, the daughter of Ed and Anna Sebes Horn. A lifetime area resident, she was a homemaker.
She was of the Christian faith, enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and loved being with her grandchildren.
On November 10, 1950 she married Claude E. Worley in Dodge City, KS. He died December 8, 2009.
Survivors include: two sons, Gale Worley, Dodge City, KS, Steve Worley, Fountain, CO; daughter, Debbie Robertson, Dodge City, KS and five grandchildren, Mark (Nicole) Worley, Colorado Springs, CO, Gage (Morgan) Robertson, Ryan Robertson, Erica Land, all of Dodge City, KS and Crystal Worley, Colorado Springs, CO.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Land and a twin sister, Rena Schneider.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore, KS with Pastor Jack Salmans presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore, KS. Inurnment will be in the Hanston Cemetery, Hanston.
Memorials may be given to Trinity Manor Nursing Home in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 28, 2020