|
|
Dodge City – Lenora Louise Dirks, 63, died July 7, 2019 at Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on April 6, 1956 at Burlington, Colorado the daughter of Leonard and Cecilia (Pfannenstiel) Leikam.
She married Mark Dirks on June 13, 2009, he survives. Mrs. Dirks was a 1974 graduate of Dodge City High School. She enjoyed working on crafts with her sisters and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Mark of the home; two daughters Marlana Villanueva of Dodge City; Karen Britt of Kansas City, Kansas; six sisters Julie Fox of Stratton, Colorado; Tina Brown of Dalhart, Texas; Virginia Wright of Dalhart, Texas; Leona Brunmeier of Dalhart, Texas; Millie Whitaker of Seminole, Texas; Cecilia Criswell of Colby, Kansas; two brothers Joe Leikam of Jetmore and Larry Leikam of Jetmore. She is also survived by seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Rose Gwinn.
Funeral service will be held at Christ The King Lutheran Church on Monday July 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Corky Spitler presiding. Burial will follow at Christ The King Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ford County. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 12:00 to 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 11, 2019