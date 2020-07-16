DODGE CITY - Leon A. Allen, 95, died July 13, 2020 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. He was born on May 20, 1925 at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Harry F. and Ethel (Wright) Allen. Leon was raised in the Bloom community, graduating from Bloom High School in 1943. He married Anna Mae Winkelman on October 26, 1947 and they made their home on the family farm in rural Dodge City.
Leon loved the land and cattle, working with his father, Harry, as a younger man and later with their oldest son, Ron. He was intentional about improving farming practices by adopting measures to conserve soil and water resources. The Dodge City Junior Chamber of Commerce named Leon its Outstanding Young Farmer in 1960. In 1961, the Ford County Soil Conservation District awarded Leon its Bankers Award, recognizing his progressive farming operations and participation in community affairs. In 1963, Leon and Anna Mae were part of a People to People tour with a group of Kansas farmers to the Soviet Union and other countries behind the Iron Curtain. Just as his service on the Bloom Cooperative Board ensued, he began irrigating row crops in 1966. The need for a reliable, affordable fuel for irrigation engines led him to lead a group of farmers southeast of Dodge City in forming the Enterprise Gas Association to buy and sell natural gas to irrigators. Along with others, he nurtured Enterprise Gas during its formative years and served as its President.
His faith in God and Jesus was central to everything he did as a farmer, husband, father, and community member. He loved his wife, Anna Mae, and they were partners in every sense during nearly seventy years of marriage. Leon also loved his boys - Ron and Randy - and nurtured their development with sustained love. Travel to places near and far were a priority for Leon and his family. After their retirement, Leon and Anna Mae continued to travel, most often with a travel trailer, and particularly enjoyed their winter months in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. In 2014, Leon and Anna Mae moved to Topeka, living first at Atria Hearthstone and then Aldersgate Village.
Leon is survived by son Randy (Ivalah) Allen of Topeka; daughter-in-law Jane Allen, Hays; grandchildren Joel Allen, Fowler; Ryan Allen, Dodge City; Julie (Kurt) Tschanz, Hays; Kyrstin (Jason) Bervert, Topeka; Blake (Erica) Allen, Topeka; and great grandchildren Kayla Allen; Ethan, Emma, and Evan Tschanz; Maxwell and Tate Bervert; and Brinley and McKinley Allen. Leon is also survived by brother-in-law Howard Rima of Perryton, Texas; sisters-in-law Brenda Strickler of Argyle, Texas and Rita Starr, Topeka and brother-in-law Mark (Susan) Winkelman of Dallas, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae Allen, father Harry Allen, mother Ethel Allen, step-mother Emma Allen, son Ron Allen, sister Nova (Allen) Rima, and brother Leo Allen.
Funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 210 Soule, Dodge City, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Guests are asked to share concern for mutual health and safety by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Home, Dodge City on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, Dodge City. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.