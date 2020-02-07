|
|
SPEARVILLE - Leonard J. Droste, 88, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home in rural Ford County.
He was born January 29, 1932 on the family farm southeast of Spearville, the son of Albert and Elsie (Torline) Droste. He was a graduate of Spearville High School and farmed in Ford County most of his life.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War attaining the rank of Sergeant.
He was a member of the Dodge City Church of Christ and a Life Member of Howard Gotschall Post 1714 where he a longtime member of the Honor Guard. He enjoyed bowling and later in life took up golf.
On December 27, 1959 he married Roberta Heacock at the Church of Christ in Lewis.
Survivors include: his wife of 60 years, Roberta, of the home; their 2 daughters, Tammy Imel and husband Chuck, Kingsdown and Twyla Horacek and husband Brian, Kinsley; 2 brothers, Art Droste, Greensborough, North Carolina and Pete Droste and wife Ruby, Wichita; 3 sisters, Janet Slattery, Dodge City, Jean Sprott and husband Steve, Dodge City and Lois Bailey, Dodge City; 6 grandchildren, Brooke Imel, Brittany Imel and husband Adam Cooper, Brandi Imel, Dustin Horacek and wife Sydney, Samantha Horacek and Cole Gottschalk and Heath Horacek; and 4 great grandchildren, Teagan and Gavin Romero and Hannah and Hunter Horacek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Roger Droste, 4 brothers, Alfred, Carl, Melvin and Jerry Droste and a sister, Zita Schriner.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Dodge City Church of Christ with Rev. Gary Bennett officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 pm Saturday at Hillside Cemetery, Kinsley with full military honors by American Legion District 8 and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Dodge City Church of Christ, Hospice of the Prairie or Post 1714 all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 7, 2020