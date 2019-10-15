|
|
SPEARVILLE - Leonard J. Temaat, 88, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City.
He was born July 17, 1931 on the family farm southwest of Windthorst, the son of William and Helen (Ackerman) Temaat. He was a 1949 graduate of Windthorst High School and farmed most of his life. He worked part time for many years for the Ritchie Oil Company.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Spearville. He was also a 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 1539, Spearville and Council 2462, Windthorst. He served on the Offerle Coop Board and many years as a Trustee for the Spearville Township. He was very involved with Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and cemetery in Windthorst.
On November 24, 1956 he married Ruth Irsik at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2009.
Survivors include: 2 sons, Ron Temaat and wife Beverly, Spearville and Dan Temaat and wife Cindy, Spearville; 3 daughters, Jane Graf and husband Pat, Dodge City, Barbara Bannister and husband Bill, Colorado Springs and Donna Depner and husband George, Colorado Springs; 2 brothers, Sylvester Temaat and wife JoAnn, Wichita and Bill Temaat and wife Shari, Colorado Springs; his sister, Eleanor Strecker, Spearville; a brother-in-law, Eugene Irsik and wife Sharon, Kearney, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Jason Powers, Jenna Powers, Stephanie Temaat, Rebecca Miller and husband Grant, Matthew Depner and Anthony Depner; and 2 great grandchildren, Braxton Bertz and Reese Miller.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Anthony Temaat and sister-in-law, Edna and Monsignor Norbert Temaat; and infant sister, Roseanne Temaat and a brother-in-law, Bernard Strecker.
Vigil service and Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 7:00 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Thursday at Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church, Windthorst, with Fr. Robert Schremmer presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Windthorst. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to Windthorst Heritage, Inc. or the Windthorst Cemetery Association both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 15, 2019