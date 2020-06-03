Dodge City - Lepoleon "PoBoy" Sullivan, 85, passed away on May 29, 2020 at Dodge City. Lee was born on June 30, 1935 in Palestine, Texas to Cylous and Edna (Rhoads) Sullivan, and was the fourteenth child of seventeen children.
He married Dorothy Sullivan the daughter of Luther and Victoria Lewis in 1965 in Dodge City.
Lepoleon loved fishing, working, and spending time with family, friends, and loved ones. He was one of the friendliest of people and knew no stranger. With a deep, boisterous voice and a soulful laugh he could strike up a conversation with anyone at anytime, anywhere. He referred to his closest friends by the nicknames he created for them and often spent time sharing old stories about arm wrestling and his past history as a boiler maker.
Lee had the brightest smile and would not hesitate to try to sell you a pie or a cake from a long list of choices. He was often described as strong and tough but the softest spot in his heart was for his grandchildren, in which he spoiled with candies and sweet treats picked especially them.
His peaceful place was sitting on his porch, listening to nature, watching his grass grow, and waving at people as they passed by.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy of the home; his children, Hubert Bray and companion Cindy Lowe of Olathe, Raymond Bray and wife Trista of Dodge City, Syble Thompson (Sullivan) and husband Jerome of Dodge City, Shawn Winchester of Phoenix, Arizona, and Nicolas Johnson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; his nephews Bill, Jim, Hollis, and Ernie Sullivan; his niece Gwen Bagby, and a host of other nieces and nephews.
He was surrounded and loved by 4 grandsons Raymond Jr., Mitchell, Mykael, and Tyrique; and 9 granddaughters Kim, LaShaina, Kala, Elisha, Megan, Kaci, A'Zlynn, Nevaeh, and Lyric. Other survivors include several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Lepoleon was preceded in death by his parents Edna and Cylous; his siblings Johnie, Archie, George, Homer, Hiawath, Edith, L.B., Herman, Charlie, Elzie, Mattie, Arnelle, Frank, Cylous Jr., Gurthie, and Ara.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday June 5, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The family is requesting if you attend the funeral or the family visitation time to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Hanna Memorial Church of God in Christ in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 3, 2020.