LeRoy Brehm, 76, of Colorado Springs passed away on August 26, 2020. The funeral service will be held at Offerle United Methodist Church in Offerle, KS on Saturday September 12 at 11 a.m. Galen Boehme will be officiating.

LeRoy was born in Dodge City, KS on October 16, 1943. He graduated from Offerle High School in 1962.

LeRoy married Karen (Israel) Hamit on September 3, 1963. They were married for 17 years. Leroy then married Francine (Lemle) Brehm on January 29, 1981.

Alongside his family, LeRoy farmed and raised cattle around Offerle and Edwards County, Kansas for much of his early childhood and adult life. He later went on to have a successful career selling cattle equipment and livestock supplies to cattlemen and ranchers across the Midwest. LeRoy's favorite pastimes were boating, horseback riding, participating in rodeos, livestock and ranching events, reading western folklore and teaching friends and family the right way to play poker.

LeRoy is survived by his brother Larry and wife Sally Brehm of Dodge City, KS; His first wife Karen Hamit of Dodge City, KS; and daughter Tinesha Toothaker and husband Donnie of Cimarron, KS; His daughter Tegan Brehm and husband Josh Mariche of Colorado Springs, CO; and son Tyson Brehm and wife Kailey of Shawnee, KS. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren, Cortney, Tanner and Morgan Toothaker and Chloe, Natalee and Drake Mariche.

LeRoy is preceded in death by his grandparents Florence and LeRoy Warren, Emma and George (Boss) Brehm, mother and father Irene and Irvin Brehm, his brother Denny Brehm and his second wife Francine Brehm.

In lieu of flowers, we have set up a memorial fund for LeRoy, in care of Tegan Brehm. For more information contact 620-338-7390.

