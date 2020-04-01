Home

Bryant Funeral Home
1425 Patton Road
GREAT BEND, KS 67530-3187
(620) 793-3525
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leroy Meyers Hesler


1927 - 2020
Leroy Meyers Hesler Obituary
GREAT BEND - Leroy Meyers Hesler, 93, passed away March 31, 2020, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. He was born on March 13, 1927, at Kiowa, Kan., to Jess Carl Hesler, Sr. and Edna Gertrude (Schwartz) Hesler.
In 1952, at the age of 25, Leroy started working for Boeing in Wichita and lived in Mulvane. In 1954, he was drafted into the United States Army and was given a medical honorable discharge after 6 months. He resumed working at Boeing for 14 years, then moved to Augusta, where he worked for the Light Plant. After 12 years in Augusta, he then decided to move to Russell and worked for the City of Russell, where he retired after 14 years in the 1990s. He then moved to Great Bend.
Leroy was of the Methodist faith. He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed reading National Geographic magazines cover to cover. He enjoyed bird watching, but he especially loved cardinals.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jess C. Hesler, Jr., and Mildred J. Seley.
Visitation will be held from Noon to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home. Private family services will be held. Interment will be in the Cimarron Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or Golden Belt Home Health & Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 1, 2020
