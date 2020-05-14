|
|
OFFERLE - Leslie D. Slattery, 82, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.
He was born May 11, 1938 at Spearville, the son of Daniel and Isabel (Penka) Slattery. A lifetime area resident, he was a graduate of Spearville High School and attended Dodge City Community College and Ft. Hays State University. He served in the Army National Guard from 1960 to 1966. On February 18, 1961, he married Carmelita Buehne at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City. Les and Carmelita moved to Greeley County, Kansas in 1965 where they farmed and had cattle in the winter. They farmed for 30 years. He was an avid hunter and loved collecting antique Case Tractors and restoring them as well as antique tractor pulling. He was inducted into the Kansas Trapshooters Hall of Fame in 1993. One of his most exciting shoots was winning a car. Leslie and Carmelita traveled throughout western states to many shoots. Las Vegas and Reno were two of their favorites. They made many lifetime friends from all over the US. Leslie had the highest average in the state several times and was named to the All American Honorable Mention Team for the US.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Offerle. He was also a lifetime member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association, the Kansas Trapshooting Association and gun clubs in Dodge City, Tribune, Lakin, Jetmore, Kinsley and Wichita.
Survivors include: his wife of 59 years, Carmelita; their 3 children, Jeffrey Slattery, Tribune, Kansas, Laura Wineinger and husband Wyatt, Holcomb, Kansas and Darren Slattery and wife Tammy, Spearville; a brother, Stanley Slattery and wife Shirley, Wright, Kansas; a sister-in-law, Elaine Slattery, Wright; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob Slattery.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. John Cemetery, Spearville, with Fr. Jim Mainzer presiding. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Dodge City or Kinsley Gun Club, Shriners Hospital or St. Joseph Church all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 14, 2020