DODGE CITY - Lillian Vernice Lutz, 93, left her earthy home at Manor of the Plains, Dodge City, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 for her heavenly home with the Lord. She was born March 30, 1926 on the family farm north of Dodge City, the youngest child of 9 children to Otis M. and Lillie (Crews) Enlow. Vernice lived on the farm until after her high school years, graduating from Dodge City High School in 1944.
After graduation, she worked in Dodge City until she married John J. Lutz, Jr. on January 22, 1952 in Liberal, Kansas. Following their wedding, the Lutz moved to Rialto, California. There Vernice was employed most of her working career as the supervisor of the hot lunch program for all the schools in the Rialto School District. After retirement, she moved to Burney, California and opened the Burney Bootery, selling western clothing and boots for several years.
Upon selling the bootery, Vernice moved to Paradise, California. She loved the mountains of northern California where she enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, and the outdoors. Later in life, she relocated back to southern California to enjoy the warmer weather of Escondido and her beloved L.A. Dodgers! In the mid - 2000's Vernice returned home to Dodge City and moved into the Manor of the Plains where she remained until her passing.
Survivors include, her sister-in-law, Betty (Cox) Enlow, Lyle's wife, 14 nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and all her siblings Clyde (Francis Hudson), Clifford (Anne Pruitt), Velma (Lester Rathbun), Lowell (Retha Loretta/ Dottie Ackley), Vera (William-Bill/Bob Adams), Cressia (Blanche Vance), Vivian (John P. Jones, Lyle (Betty Cox), 3 nephews and 2 nieces.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Jeff Hiers officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Ford County Humane Society in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801. Condolences may be left at www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 24, 2020