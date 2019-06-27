|
Dodge City – Linda Faye Beverly, 71, died June 24, 2019 at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. She was born on January 14, 1948 at Salina the daughter of Ernest and Margaret (Neihouse) Bruce.
She married Russell Beverly on February 4, 1967 at Sylvan Grove, he preceded her in death on October 2, 1995. Linda worked as a bookkeeper for Western Hills Apartments. She was the most loving and caring mother and grandmother. She always knew how to make another person smile. She had the most contagious smile ever.
She is survived by one son Phillip Beverly of Rock City Falls, New York and five grandchildren Shawn Smith, Joshua Beverly, Matthew Beverly, Tyler Beverly and Caleb Beverly.She was preceded in death by her husband Russell; one daughter Tammy Smith and one brother John Bruce.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Sylvan Grove. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 27, 2019