Dodge City – Linda J. Cox, 75, died July 4, 2020 at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born on January 15, 1945 at Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Arnold and Agnes (Slattery) Buehne.
She married Norman Cox on September 24, 1965 in Dodge City, he preceded her in death on December 2, 1984. Linda and Norman lived about a year in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and then headed west ending up in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1966. She worked for Goodwill, JcPenney and Multiple Services Inc. for MGM from 1977 to January 1985. And in the entertainment business for Entertainment Benefits Group from 1988 to 2010.Linda loved spending time with her family and studying Genealogy in her spare time.
She is survived by one son Cody Cox and wife Kelly of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren Lily, Andrew, Molly, and Weston Cox all of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also survived by three brothers Dale Buehne, David Buehne and wife Lyn and Richard and wife Myrna Buehne all of Wright. She is also survived by her nieces Stacey Buehne of Lamar, Colorado; Cally Buehne of Wright; nephews Casey Buehne of Wright; Colby Buehne and wife Kristen of Wright; Terry Buehne of Texas and Travis Buehne of Dodge City.She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Cox, her parents Arnold and Agnes Buehne, one niece Kammy Buehne,one nephew Corey Buehne and a step son James Cox.
Memorial Mass will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Ted Stoecklein presiding. Inurnment will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery in Wright. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to St, Andrews Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.