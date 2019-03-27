|
|
DODGE CITY - Linda Jo Gleason, 73, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.
She was born March 30, 1945 at Dodge City the daughter of Jimmie Lloyd and Peggy Jo (Jones) Koontz. She was a lifetime Dodge City resident and a graduate of Dodge City High School. On May 25, 1968 she married Kenneth "Butch" Gleason at Raton, New Mexico. She and Butch trained race horses for many years and she also worked as a waitress at the Spur Club in Dodge City and the cafe in Wright.
She was a member of the Kansas Thoroughbred Association and the Colorado Thoroughbred Association. She enjoyed spending time working in her yard and snow skiing and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: her 4 children, Jamie Schmidt, Dodge City, Steve Koontz, Wichita, Wendi Barlow and husband Brian, Ingalls and Heather Gleason, Dodge City; her brother, Mark Koontz and wife Cheryl, Dodge City; a brother-in-law, Danny Ray Gleason and wife Mary, Spearville; 4 sisters-in-law, Connie Jo Orrison and husband Ted, Dodge City, Sharon Esquibel, Dodge City, Pat Palmer, Portis, Kansas and Carla Gleason, Wright; 10 grandchildren, Brandon Hensley and wife Crosbi, Blaine Hensley and wife Jen, Ceara Lynch and husband Eric, Riley Parsons and wife Lexi, Regan Parsons, Ross Winter, Maddison Winter, Brenden Koontz, Joey Koontz and Nathan Koontz; 3 great grandchildren, Braiden Hensley, McKenna Hensley and Presley "Pretzel" Parsons; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Butch, on December 6, 2018 and a brother, Larry Koontz.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday, March 29, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City with Jeff Hiers officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in rural Hodgeman County. Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 8:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Arrowhead West or Dodge City Special Olympics both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 27, 2019