|
|
MINNEOLA - Linda L. Curry, 73, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Minneola Long Term Care.
She was born July 23, 1946 at Wellington, Kansas, the daughter of Nick and Leotta (Maples) Unruh. She was a cook at Minneola Long Term Care for 5 years until retiring. She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed horseback riding and fishing.
On June 23, 1964 she married Jerry A. Curry, Sr. at Clayton, New Mexico.
Survivors include: her husband of 55 years, Jerry, Minneola; 2 sons, Jerry Curry Jr. and wife Crystal and Michael Pearce and wife Becky; a daughter, Connie Jo Siapno; and 2 grandchildren, Michael Pearce Jr. and Terry Styles.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to Minneola Long Term Care in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 459, Minneola, Kansas 67865. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 24, 2020