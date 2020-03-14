|
|
Dodge City - Linda Lee Mahieu, 84, died March 12, 2020 at Sun Porch in Dodge City. She was born on April 1, 1935 at Minneola, the daughter of Ross and Nellie (Moore) Bair.
Linda had a special gift for art and music, and brought her artistic sensibility to every aspect of her life. She played in the marching band and pursued art studies at Kansas State University. She was one of the founding artists who helped form the Carnagie Center for the Arts. Linda performed in the variety show at Boot Hill Museum, and sang with the Sweet Adelines. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City, participating in the choir, women's Circle, helping with funeral dinners, and many other activities. Linda shared her love of art and music with her children and grandchildren, always having art supplies on the ready and able to make something beautiful out of the most humble materials.
Linda is survived by her husband of 64 years, Eddie; daughter, Deborah Mahieu (Brad Callison) of Plainview, Texas; son, Mark Mahieu (Michelle) of Minneola; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; sister, Alice Ann O'Brien; brother, John Bair; and sister in law, Eva Bair. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ross Bair Jr.; sister, Mary Sibley; brothers in law, Don Sibley and John O'Brien; and sister in law, Janis Bair.
Funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM at Appleton Township Cemetery in Minneola. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Area Arts Council or the in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 14, 2020