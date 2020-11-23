1/1
Linda Lou Ingraham
1947 - 2020
Linda Lou Ingraham, age 73, beloved wife, mother and grandma passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born in Dodge City Kansas where she graduated from Dodge City High School and received her Associates Degree from Dodge City Community College. She had a banking career that started in Lyons Colorado and then moved to Kalamazoo Michigan where she changed careers to Insurance and later retired from State Farm Insurance as a claims processor in 2003.
She came out of retirement and joined her husband as owner and operator of Ingraham's Bingo Palace. She then finally retired at age 60. Linda's number one hobby was gardening and she kept her yard meticulous, she enjoyed interior decorating and painting. She was a member of the Diamonds in the Rough Line Dancing Team that she danced with for over 11 years, having received many awards. She loved watching football and was a huge Denver Broncos Fan. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Max and Betty Olson and her first cousins Monte Hull and Robert McKinney. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years Marc, son Mark (Katina) Fletcher, daughter Melissa (David) Paul, grandchildren Cierra (Joey) Son, Bria Fletcher, Stephani Shephard and first cousin Bruce McKinney. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association. No services will be held at this time.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
