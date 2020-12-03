1/1
Linda Lou (Sanchez) Roush
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DODGE CITY – Linda Lou (Sanchez) Roush went to be with her Mom and Dad November 26, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1944 in Dodge City, Kansas, the first child of Louis T. and Linda (Esquibel) Sanchez. Linda lived in Dodge City Kansas attending St. Mary of the Plains High School and St. Mary of the Plains College. She maintained a 4.0 grade point average. In 1964 she was recognized, as a Junior, for "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges". She graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1966. In 1973 she and her siblings were recognized with the St. Mary of the Plains Family Award for their outstanding achievements. She was a cheerleader, serving as Captain. She was a competitive softball player, also earning the recognition as Captain. She played competitive softball until her mid forties when she "hung up her cleats" and retired. In her early twenties she moved to Wichita where she started a family and friendships. Linda loved music. She loved listening to Barbara Streisand. Her love of music led her to sing with Sweet Adeline's and the church choir at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Wichita). Linda was a member of Gamma Lambda Sorority, earning the 1979 "Woman of the Year". At different times, she served Beta Sigma Phi as City Council President, Treasurer and Secretary. She retired from the Sedgwick County Manager's Office. Her love of family and service called her back to Dodge City for the last eight years of her life to take care of her Father until his passing in October 2020. While taking care of her Father, Linda also volunteered in the Dodge City community, serving the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. She also volunteered as a lector at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Linda will be remembered as a hard worker…. Her genuine care and concern for people, her infectious smile and positive personality. She was the "crazy" football/wrestling mom. She was the consummate "Grammy", spoiling her grandsons with love and affection. She hated having her picture taken and made it impossible to get a good candid photo of her!
Linda is preceded in death by her parents Louis T. and Linda E. Sanchez and her brother, Robert Sanchez. She is survived by her son Kenneth (Cheryl) Roush, the two loves of her life, Grandsons Ryan and Reed Roush, their mother Kim Roush, sisters Victoria (Vicky) Smith, Dianne Sanchez and sister-in-law Marilyn Sanchez.
Mom, you were the best. Earth just became a little dimmer…. And Heaven a little brighter. You are missed.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209. A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held for Louis Sanchez and Linda Roush in Dodge City sometime in the spring due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Wichita Children's Home in Linda's honor in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 2, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Veronica D Sanchez
December 2, 2020
Linda was a dear colleague at the Sedgwick County Manager's Office. She was a friend--I am saddened by her passing. May peace come to her family
Bob Lamkey
Coworker
December 2, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Linda for many years at Sedgwick County. She was a consummate professional who always could be counted on to get the job done right. But more than a good worker, Linda was a great friend to many. We mourn her passing.
Chris Chronis
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved